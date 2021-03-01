 Skip to main content

EPAM To Acquire Salesforce Platinum Partner PolSource For Undisclosed Sum
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 01, 2021 2:24pm   Comments
EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE: EPAMannounced its agreement to acquire Salesforce.Com Inc (NYSE: CRM) Platinum Partner, PolSource, to ramp up its growing Salesforce abilities and development into new markets. The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

  • PolSource's senior leadership team and hundreds of Salesforce experts will join forces with EPAM Systems under the agreement.
  • PolSource has the potential to deliver multi-cloud end-to-end solutions across multiple industries, including consumer goods, retail, manufacturing, automotive, technology, healthcare, and life sciences.
  • PolSource's expertise spans the Salesforce Customer 360 platform (including Sales, Service, Marketing, and Commerce) and key Salesforce practices across Heroku, AI, Data & Analytics, Integration (including MuleSoft), Mobile, and CX/UI.
  • EPAM's cash and cash equivalents stood at $1.3 billion as of December 31, 2020.
  • Price action: EPAM stock was up 2.85% at $384.27 on the last check Monday.

Posted-In: M&A News Tech Media

