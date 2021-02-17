Sunnova To Acquire Lennar's Residential Solar Platform SunStreet
- Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE: NOVA) inked an agreement to acquire Lennar Corporation’s (NYSE: LEN) residential solar platform SunStreet and become Lennar’s exclusive residential solar storage service provider.
- The partnership will focus on developing and launching innovative energy technologies via Lennar’s tech-focused subsidiary Len X, LLC.
- LENX will sustain an equity ownership interest in Sunnova and provide tax equity investments to support Sunnova’s homebuilder customer pipeline.
- The collaboration will be focused on decarbonization, cleaner and reliable energy solutions to homeowners.
- LENX will receive up to 7.22 million Sunnova shares as total purchase consideration, including earnout provision.
- The acquisition will provide Sunnova with a multi-year supply of homesites, cost reduction synergies, production platform and upsell opportunities.
- Price action: NOVA shares are up 1.83% at $50 in the pre-market session on the last check Wednesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: solar energyM&A News Tech Media