Apple Rumored To Be Eyeing $100M Acquisition Of AR, VR Company NextVR
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
April 06, 2020 9:59am   Comments
Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) is considering acquiring the video service firm NextVR for $100 million, according to an unconfirmed report by 9to5Mac

The company produces virtual reality video from special events and has partnerships with organizations including the NBA, Wimbledon and Fox Sports, according to Apple Insider

Apple shares were trading up 4.83% at $253.07 at the time of publication Monday. The stock has a 52-week range between $327.85 and $170.27.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Apple Insider AR Augmented Reality NextVRM&A News Tech Media

