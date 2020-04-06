Apple Rumored To Be Eyeing $100M Acquisition Of AR, VR Company NextVR

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) is considering acquiring the video service firm NextVR for $100 million, according to an unconfirmed report by 9to5Mac.

The company produces virtual reality video from special events and has partnerships with organizations including the NBA, Wimbledon and Fox Sports, according to Apple Insider.

Apple shares were trading up 4.83% at $253.07 at the time of publication Monday. The stock has a 52-week range between $327.85 and $170.27.

