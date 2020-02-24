Descartes Acquires Peoplevox To Strengthen E-Commerce Capabilities

Canadian on-demand logistics SaaS solution provider Descartes has announced the acquisition of Peoplevox, a major player in the cloud-based ecommerce warehouse management solutions (eWMS) space, in a deal worth $25.2 million. Based in the U.K., Peoplevox provides web-based eWMS and ecommerce fulfillment solutions to direct-to-consumer (DTC) customers around the world.

Peoplevox solutions are designed to work seamlessly in automated warehouses that cater to the ecommerce market. The solution connects to webshop front ends, translates order information into a mobile-driven pick-and-pack process within the warehouse, and then feeds parcel delivery systems for shipment execution.

Descartes has had a good run in the market lately; it enjoyed a 27% rise in its net income and revenue growth of 19% in the fourth quarter of 2019. Descartes has been resolute about acquisitions in recent years, having acquired Visual Compliance, CORE Transport Technologies, and Best Transport – all in under a year.

The acquisition of Peoplevox will help Descartes expand its customer base, as it can now target DTC brands, ecommerce and traditional storefront retailers that look to enhance their online presence and improve their omnichannel capabilities.

"Successful ecommerce supply chains require flexible fulfillment systems that can scale up and down during peak periods, while maintaining connections with a complex ecosystem of sales and delivery channels," said Jonathan Bellwood, founder of Peoplevox and now the vice president of industry solutions at Descartes.

The Peoplevox eWMS platform was built on that idea, helping customers turn fulfillment into a competitive advantage. Bellwood mentioned that by partnering with Descartes, the company sees an opportunity to extend its market reach and integrate with complementary technologies that help manage the full lifecycle of domestic and cross-border ecommerce shipments.

"Like our investments in Oz, pixi and ShipRush, Peoplevox adds density and domain expertise to what is an increasingly important area of our business – ecommerce," said Edward Ryan, Descartes' CEO. "We're thrilled that Peoplevox is joining Descartes to help us better serve businesses looking to enhance their direct-to-consumer fulfillment performance. We welcome Peoplevox employees, customers and partners to the Descartes community."

Image by Michal Jarmoluk from Pixabay