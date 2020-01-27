Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Sorrento Rejects Takeover Offer
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
January 27, 2020 8:45am   Comments
Share:
Sorrento Rejects Takeover Offer

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRNE) announced on Monday, after reviewing the latest acquisition proposal in consultation with its advisors, is rejecting a takeover bid.

According to Reuters, the company rejected a proposal by a private equity fund for a majority or all of its outstanding shares that had valued the drug developer at as much as $993 million.

The Week Ahead In Biotech: Amgen, Eli Lilly, Pfizer In Earnings Mix, IPO Flow Resumes

Sorrento’s board of directors determined the offer significantly undervalues the company and is not in the best interest of the company’s stockholders. The board unanimously rejected the acquisition proposal.

Sorrento’s management is also continuing to execute on the core drug development and to pursue multiple potential strategic alliances and transactions.

Sorrento shares are trading down 4.45% at $4.08 in Monday’s pre-market session. The stock has a 52-week high of $6.50 and a 52-week low of $1.39.

Posted-In: M&A News Best of Benzinga

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SRNE)

20 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
14 Biotechnology Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
34 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
21 Stocks Moving in Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
85 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
55 Biggest Movers From Friday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga