MGM To Sell Las Vegas Resorts To Joint Venture In $4.6B Deal

MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) said Tuesday that it plans to sell the MGM Grand and Mandalay Bay properties to a joint venture of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE: MGP) and Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust, Inc. for $4.6 billion.

The Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust will purchase $150 million in MGM Growth Properties Class A shares. MGP will own 50.1% of the joint venture, and BREIT will own 49.9%.

MGM Resorts will enter into a long-term triple net master lease for the MGM Grand and Mandalay Bay and will continue to manage and be responsible for the properties on a day-to-day basis, with the joint venture owning the properties and receiving rent payments.

The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2020.

"We are pleased to announce this partnership with BREIT, which illustrates the numerous opportunities available to grow our business and emphasizes the strong institutional demand for gaming real estate assets," MGP CEO James Stewart said in a statement.

"Along with the contemplated cash redemption of $1.4 billion of MGM's operating partnership units as announced by MGM, we expect this transaction to be accretive to AFFO while allowing us to maintain pro rata net leverage of 5.6x."

MGM shares were down 0.45% at $33.22 at the time of publication Tuesday. The stock has a 52-week high of $33.87 and a 52-week low of $23.68.

Related Links:

Analyst: Xi's Macau Visit Bullish For Casino Stocks

MGM Resorts To Pay $735M To Victims Of 2017 Las Vegas Shooting

Photo via Wikimedia.