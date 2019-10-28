Report: Google Looking To Acquire Fitbit

Alphabet Inc's (NASDAQ: GOOG)(NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google has made an offer to acquire Fitbit Inc (NYSE: FIT), according to Reuters.

Fitbit supplies fitness trackers and smartwatches. Reuters said there is no certainty the negotiations between Alphabet and Fitbit will lead to a deal, and the exact price Google has offered for Fitbit was undisclosed.

Fitbit's stock spiked higher by 28% to $5.58 per share following the report. Alphabet is scheduled to reported third-quarter earnings after Monday's closing bell.

Photo courtesy of Fitbit.