Report: Google Looking To Acquire Fitbit
Alphabet Inc's (NASDAQ: GOOG)(NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google has made an offer to acquire Fitbit Inc (NYSE: FIT), according to Reuters.
Fitbit supplies fitness trackers and smartwatches. Reuters said there is no certainty the negotiations between Alphabet and Fitbit will lead to a deal, and the exact price Google has offered for Fitbit was undisclosed.
Fitbit's stock spiked higher by 28% to $5.58 per share following the report. Alphabet is scheduled to reported third-quarter earnings after Monday's closing bell.
Photo courtesy of Fitbit.
