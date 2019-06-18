Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG)(NASDAQ: GOOGL)'s Google will invest an additional $1 billion in housing across the San Francisco Bay Area, according to Reuters.

This announcement comes as tech companies face increased pressure from local communities claiming their expansion encroaches on the Bay Area’s already-tight housing market and displacing long-time residents, reports CNBC.

Over 45,000 Google employees live in the San Francisco Bay Area, according to the report.

Alphabet shares were trading up 1.4% at $1,111 Tuesday afternoon.

Related Links:

Sanofi, Google Partner On Health Care-Focused Virtual Innovation Lab

Google Buys Intelligence Company Looker For $2.6B In Cash