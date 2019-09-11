Market Overview

Mobile Mini Shares Rally On Report Doneral Group Has Taken Stake
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 11, 2019 10:34am   Comments
Mobile Mini Inc (NASDAQ: MINI) shares spiked higher after Reuters reported The Donerail Group, an investment firm led by former activist hedge fund Starboard Value LP executive William Wyatt, which has built a stake in the company is pushing to explore a sale.

Mobile Mini has a market capitalization of $1.5 billion and a debt pile of about $900 million.

Some leadership changes at Mobile Mini were announced in May. CEO Erik Olsson will become chairman in October and will be succeeded by the chief operating officer Kelly Williams.

Mobile Mini shares were trading up 4.12% at $34.50 at time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $44.56 and a 52-week low of $29.02.

