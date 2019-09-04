Market Overview

Commvault Buys Hedvig For $225M
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 04, 2019 7:53am   Comments
Commvault (NASDAQ: CVLT), a provider of software for the management of data across the cloud, will acquire software-defined storage company Hedvig for $225 million.

"This acquisition demonstrates how Commvault is leading the way towards the intersection of storage and data management," said Sanjay Mirchandani, Commvault CEO. "We believe joining Hedvig's innovative software-defined storage capabilities with Commvault's industry leading data protection reduces fragmentation and leapfrogs other solutions in the market."

Commvault shares were trading at $43.11 in Wednesday’s pre-market session. The stock has a 52-week high of $70.70 and a 52-week low of $40.73.

