Hillrom Buys Breathe Technologies In $130M Deal
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 02, 2019 10:14am   Comments
Medical equipment company Hillrom (NYSE: HRC) will acquire Breathe Technologies for $130 million.

Breathe Technologies is a developer and manufacturer of a patented wearable, non-invasive ventilation technology that supports improved patient mobility. The company is located in Irvine, California, with annual revenue of approximately $10 million.

"The acquisition of a highly differentiated, wearable non-invasive ventilation technology provides an exciting growth platform that utilizes our direct Respiratory Care commercial channel and business model," said Hillrom CEO John Groetelaars. "This transaction represents another example of our plan to strategically deploy capital with a disciplined approach toward higher-growth and higher-margin businesses by expanding into the disruptive new category of non-invasive ventilation."

Hillrom shares were trading at $105.91 on Friday. The stock has a 52-week high of $109.18 and a 52-week low of $81.82.

Posted-In: M&A News

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

