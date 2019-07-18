Report: Anheuser-Busch InBev Could Sell Korean, Australian Units

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA (NYSE: BUD) could be selling off its South Korean, Australia and Central America units in order to cut its debt pile, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Last week, the company called off the planned IPO of its Asian business for which it was aiming to raise $10 billion.

Anheuser-Busch shares traded at $89.51 at time of publication.

