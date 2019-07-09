Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE: PJC) said Tuesday it will acquire Sandler O’Neill + Partners, L.P. for a total of $485 million.

The combined company will be known as Piper Sandler Companies.

Piper Jaffray said it will acquire 100% of the equity and partnership interest in Sandler O’Neill.

The new company’s goal is to prioritize and build its M&A advisory business and expand the breadth and depth of the firm’s equity research, and sales and trading franchise, according to Piper Jaffray.

The transaction will total $485 million. The transaction includes $100 million of tangible book value on the Sandler O’Neill balance sheet delivered at the time of closing. Piper Jaffray will pay $350 million cash to Sandler O’Neill equity holders at the time of closing; and $135 million in restricted consideration, primarily in restricted stock of Piper Jaffray companies, to Sandler O’Neill employee partners.

Piper Jaffray has agreed to provide $115 million in long-term retention incentives, primarily in restricted Piper Jaffray stock, to Sandler O’Neill employees.

On Tuesday, Piper Jaffray shares were trading at around $73.88. The stock has a 52-week high of $82.52 and a 52-week low of $61.35.

Photo courtesy of Piper Jaffray.