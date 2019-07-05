Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) shares have been on a roll in recent sessions, rallying about 13% since the company reported first-quarter results in late April.

Much of the upside in the shares has come on the back of AMD's product momentum.

With the company locking horns with NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) in the graphics card market, it appears AMD has found it prudent to sacrifice margins to build market share.

A Tactical Move

AMD's RX 5700 series, which was unveiled at the Computex expo in late May and is based on the 7nm Navi architecture, is likely to see price cuts, Video Cardz reported, citing two sources.

The Radian RX 5700 XT and RX 500 are set to be launched July 7.

Nvidia's RTX GeForce Super — a refresh of the GeForce RTX lineup of GPUs — was unveiled in early July.

Nvidia's Position

Nvidia's newest graphics card series has three products: the RTX 2060 Super, RTX 2070 Super and RTX 2080 Super. The Super graphics card series promises enhanced performance over earlier iterations, but at comparable pricing.

If AMD does slash prices and if the RX 5700 series lives up to the performance claims made by the company, Nvidia could be at a disadvantage.

Stay tuned to this graphics rivalry as AMD prepares to confirm pricing July 6, a day ahead of the commercial launch.

AMD shares were down 0.69% at $30.98 at the time of publication Friday, while Nvidia shares were down 2.65% at $158.44.

