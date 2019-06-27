Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

HealthEquity Is Buying WageWorks In A $2B Deal
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
June 27, 2019 7:54am   Comments
Share:
HealthEquity Is Buying WageWorks In A $2B Deal

Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ: HQY) will acquire Wageworks Inc (NYSE: WAGE) for $51.35 per share in cash, or approximately $2 billion.

WageWorks is an administrator of consumer-directed benefits such as flexible spending accounts and HealthEquity is designated as a non-bank health savings trustee by the IRS.

"Acquiring WageWorks positions us to accelerate the market-wide transition to HSAs, with greater market access and an end-to-end proprietary platform built to drive members to spend smarter while saving for healthcare in retirement," said Jon Kessler, President and CEO of HealthEquity.

"Together, we can meet employers and employees wherever they are on their journeys to connect health and wealth, while simultaneously accelerating our growth in an expanding industry.

WageWorks shares traded down 1.9% to $50.65 in Thursday's pre-market session.

Related Links:

Visa Will Acquire Payments Portfolio From Rambus

Accenture Will Acquire Australian Cybersecurity Firm BCT Solutions

Posted-In: M&A News Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (WAGE + HQY)

A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Mixed Ahead Of GDP Report
Earnings Scheduled For June 4, 2019
Jim Cramer Weighs In On CVS, Starbucks, Tilray And More
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For May 7, 2019
68 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
50 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Conagra Falls On Q4 Earnings Miss, Lower Guidance