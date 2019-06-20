Market Overview

Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
June 20, 2019 9:51am   Comments
Jensyn Acquisition Shareholders OK Merger With Peck Electric

Jensyn Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ: JSYN) said Thursday that its shareholders approved a merger with Peck Electric Co., a commercial solar engineering, procurement and construction company.

More than 87% of issued and outstanding shares which voted were in favor of the business combination, the company said. 

The stockholders of Peck Electric will exchange their shares in Peck Electric for 3,234,501 shares of Jensyn common stock, representing approximately 59% of Jensyn's outstanding shares.

Peck is now a wholly owned subsidiary of Jensyn, The Peck Company Holdings, Inc., and its shares will begin trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker "PECK." 

Jensyn Acquisition shares were trading up 212.50% at $16 premarket and the stock is trading at around $5.12 this morning.

