June 11, 2019 3:12pm   Comments
JLD-Laguë, one of Canada's largest John Deere (NYSE: DE) dealers, has added Peterbilt trucks to its portfolio with the acquisition of Transdiff.

The C$13.5 million (the Canadian dollar equals US$0.75) deal, announced on June 11, includes Transdiff's four Quebec Peterbilt dealerships and the JDH Peterbilt service center. Two Quebec-based funds – Fonds de Solidarité FTQ and Fondaction – financed the acquisitions.

"These investments … combined with the acquisition of TransDiff and Centre de transmission JDH will allow our company to continue to develop on a solid foundation," Terry Enepekides, president of JLD-Laguë, said in a statement. "We are therefore very well placed to strengthen our presence in the market."

The Peterbilt dealerships and service center will operate as a separate division from JLD-Laguë's 16 John Deere dealerships in Quebec and eastern Ontario. Transdiff and JDH employ 180 people.

With the acquisition, JLD-Laguë has 600 employees and owns four of the 15 Peterbilt dealerships in Quebec.  

In 2014, Canada's largest John Deere dealer, Cervus Equipment (TSX:CRV), purchased 12 Peterbilt dealers in Ontario.

