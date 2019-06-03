Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

JD To Invest In Second-Hand Goods Recycling Platform Aihuishou
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
June 03, 2019 7:52am   Comments
Share:

China technology-driven e-commerce company, JD.com (NASDAQ: JD) will invest $500 million in a second-hand goods recycling platform Aihuishou.

JD.com will merge its Paipai Secondhand business into Aihuishou with certain exclusive traffic resources for the next five years, and additionally, invest approximately $20 million in cash in exchange for a non-controlling interest in Aihuishou.

JD.com's stock closed Friday at $25.76 per share.

Related Links:

This Day In Market History: NYSE Launches After-Hours Trading

A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Signal Lower Start On Wall Street

Posted-In: AihuishouM&A News Contracts

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (JD)

Today's Pickup: We Need More Guidance, Not Less; Walmart Exec On Driver Productivity (Or Lack Of It)
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For May 15, 2019
Trade War Overshadows Solid Earnings From JD.com
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For May 13, 2019
25 Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Edge Lower Ahead Of CPI
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Barron's On: Choosing A Retirement Home