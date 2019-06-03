China technology-driven e-commerce company, JD.com (NASDAQ: JD) will invest $500 million in a second-hand goods recycling platform Aihuishou.

JD.com will merge its Paipai Secondhand business into Aihuishou with certain exclusive traffic resources for the next five years, and additionally, invest approximately $20 million in cash in exchange for a non-controlling interest in Aihuishou.

JD.com's stock closed Friday at $25.76 per share.

