 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

10 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 05, 2021 12:35pm   Comments
Share:
10 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

 

Gainers

  • Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) stock moved upwards by 13.85% to $20.96 during Friday's regular session. The current volume of 98.5K shares is 1116.22% of Hudson Global's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $56.3 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.
  • Air Lease (NYSE:AL) shares rose 13.67% to $48.81. Air Lease's stock is trading at a volume of 665.1K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 104.07% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $5.5 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) shares rose 11.75% to $8.65. Trading volume for Mesa Air Group's stock is 841.9K as of 12:30 EST. This is 193.33% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $310.4 million.
  • Fluor (NYSE:FLR) shares rose 11.58% to $22.64. Trading volume for Fluor's stock is 3.9 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 186.11% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.2 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.
  • Spirit AeroSystems Hldgs (NYSE:SPR) shares increased by 11.48% to $44.81. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 2.0 million, which is 141.89% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.7 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out 2 days ago.
  • Azul (NYSE:AZUL) shares rose 11.24% to $15.63. Azul's stock is trading at a volume of 2.5 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 184.06% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.8 billion.

 

 

Losers

 

  • Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) shares decreased by 13.96% to $13.29 during Friday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, Nikola's stock is trading at a volume of 16.9 million, which is 143.99% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $5.3 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI) shares declined by 12.65% to $2.7. Armstrong Flooring's stock is trading at a volume of 330.1K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 278.37% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $58.5 million.
  • ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC) shares decreased by 11.08% to $2.89. As of 12:30 EST, ARC Document Solutions's stock is trading at a volume of 297.1K, which is 135.86% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $125.1 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Code Chain New Continent (NASDAQ:CCNC) shares fell 9.9% to $1.75. The current volume of 664.3K shares is 71.04% of Code Chain New Continent's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $67.1 million.
    See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

 

 

 

Related Articles (AL + AFI)

Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Higher; US Economy Adds 531,000 Jobs
11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Norwegian Airlines Flyr Inks LoI With Air Lease To Lease Six Boeing 737-8 Aircraft
Air Lease Reports Q3 Activity Update, Delivered 16 New Aircraft From Order Book
Price Over Earnings Overview: Air Lease
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-TFMIntraday Update Markets Movers

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com