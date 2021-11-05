10 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) stock moved upwards by 13.85% to $20.96 during Friday's regular session. The current volume of 98.5K shares is 1116.22% of Hudson Global's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $56.3 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.
- Air Lease (NYSE:AL) shares rose 13.67% to $48.81. Air Lease's stock is trading at a volume of 665.1K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 104.07% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $5.5 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) shares rose 11.75% to $8.65. Trading volume for Mesa Air Group's stock is 841.9K as of 12:30 EST. This is 193.33% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $310.4 million.
- Fluor (NYSE:FLR) shares rose 11.58% to $22.64. Trading volume for Fluor's stock is 3.9 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 186.11% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.2 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.
- Spirit AeroSystems Hldgs (NYSE:SPR) shares increased by 11.48% to $44.81. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 2.0 million, which is 141.89% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.7 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- Azul (NYSE:AZUL) shares rose 11.24% to $15.63. Azul's stock is trading at a volume of 2.5 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 184.06% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.8 billion.
Losers
- Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) shares decreased by 13.96% to $13.29 during Friday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, Nikola's stock is trading at a volume of 16.9 million, which is 143.99% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $5.3 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI) shares declined by 12.65% to $2.7. Armstrong Flooring's stock is trading at a volume of 330.1K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 278.37% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $58.5 million.
- ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC) shares decreased by 11.08% to $2.89. As of 12:30 EST, ARC Document Solutions's stock is trading at a volume of 297.1K, which is 135.86% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $125.1 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- Code Chain New Continent (NASDAQ:CCNC) shares fell 9.9% to $1.75. The current volume of 664.3K shares is 71.04% of Code Chain New Continent's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $67.1 million.
