10 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- DatChat (NASDAQ:DATS) stock moved upwards by 20.65% to $8.88 during Thursday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $153.1 million.
- Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) shares moved upwards by 13.44% to $15.44. Trading volume for Aehr Test Systems's stock is 2.8 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 36.31% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $378.0 million.
- GDS Holdings (NASDAQ:GDS) shares moved upwards by 9.13% to $60.7. The current volume of 540.1K shares is 27.16% of GDS Holdings's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $11.3 billion.
- Mercurity Fintech Holding (NASDAQ:MFH) shares increased by 9.13% to $2.39. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 194.4K shares, making up 69.67% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $23.0 million.
- Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) shares moved upwards by 8.95% to $19.9. The company's market cap stands at $4.8 billion.
- Faro Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) stock moved upwards by 8.62% to $69.28. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 billion.
Losers
- Nxt-ID (NASDAQ:NXTD) stock fell 9.45% to $0.37 during Thursday's regular session. Trading volume for Nxt-ID's stock is 16.4 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 209.06% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $32.2 million.
- Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) shares fell 8.12% to $9.06. The company's market cap stands at $2.2 billion.
- TSR (NASDAQ:TSRI) stock decreased by 6.77% to $9.64. The company's market cap stands at $18.9 million.
- Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) stock declined by 5.0% to $10.66. The current volume of 9.6 million shares is 46.16% of Bit Digital's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $586.2 million.
