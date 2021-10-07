 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

10 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 07, 2021 12:37pm   Comments
Share:
10 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

 

Gainers

  • DatChat (NASDAQ:DATS) stock moved upwards by 20.65% to $8.88 during Thursday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $153.1 million.
  • Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) shares moved upwards by 13.44% to $15.44. Trading volume for Aehr Test Systems's stock is 2.8 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 36.31% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $378.0 million.
  • GDS Holdings (NASDAQ:GDS) shares moved upwards by 9.13% to $60.7. The current volume of 540.1K shares is 27.16% of GDS Holdings's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $11.3 billion.
  • Mercurity Fintech Holding (NASDAQ:MFH) shares increased by 9.13% to $2.39. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 194.4K shares, making up 69.67% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $23.0 million.
  • Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) shares moved upwards by 8.95% to $19.9. The company's market cap stands at $4.8 billion.
  • Faro Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) stock moved upwards by 8.62% to $69.28. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 billion.

 

 

Losers

 

  • Nxt-ID (NASDAQ:NXTD) stock fell 9.45% to $0.37 during Thursday's regular session. Trading volume for Nxt-ID's stock is 16.4 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 209.06% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $32.2 million.
  • Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) shares fell 8.12% to $9.06. The company's market cap stands at $2.2 billion.
  • TSR (NASDAQ:TSRI) stock decreased by 6.77% to $9.64. The company's market cap stands at $18.9 million.
  • Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) stock declined by 5.0% to $10.66. The current volume of 9.6 million shares is 46.16% of Bit Digital's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $586.2 million.
    See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

 

 

 

Related Articles (AEHR + BTBT)

28 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
10 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
Why Bitcoin-Related Stock Bit Digital Is Rising Today
36 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
What's Next For This Bitcoin Mining Stock After 25% Surge?
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Dow Jumps 450 Points; Comtech Telecommunications Shares Slide
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-TFMIntraday Update Markets Movers

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com