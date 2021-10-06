10 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) shares increased by 21.86% to $2.62 during Wednesday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 2.1 million shares, making up 280.15% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $165.1 million.
- Nxt-ID (NASDAQ:NXTD) stock increased by 21.59% to $0.42. As of 12:30 EST, Nxt-ID's stock is trading at a volume of 60.1 million, which is 888.71% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $36.7 million.
- Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) stock moved upwards by 13.62% to $11.76. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 67.6 million shares, making up 347.81% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $646.6 million.
- Mawson Infrastructure (NASDAQ:MIGI) stock increased by 11.72% to $9.15. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 64.9K, which is 114.09% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $631.3 million.
- SGOCO Group (NASDAQ:SGOC) shares rose 8.42% to $6.56. SGOCO Group's stock is trading at a volume of 2.8 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 25.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $666.4 million.
- Mercurity Fintech Holding (NASDAQ:MFH) shares increased by 5.99% to $2.3. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 62.4K, which is 22.52% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $22.1 million.
Losers
- CPI Card (NASDAQ:PMTS) shares decreased by 8.28% to $28.0 during Wednesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $314.7 million.
- ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) shares fell 7.7% to $1.8. ClearSign Technologies's stock is trading at a volume of 131.5K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 111.68% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $56.6 million.
- DatChat (NASDAQ:DATS) stock fell 7.53% to $8.23. The company's market cap stands at $141.9 million.
- Zenvia (NASDAQ:ZENV) stock declined by 7.39% to $13.67. Zenvia's stock is trading at a volume of 68.6K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 17.25% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $537.1 million.
