12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARPO) stock moved upwards by 78.94% to $3.06 during Thursday's regular session. The current volume of 158.9 million shares is 2853.33% of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $144.9 million.
- 9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) shares moved upwards by 19.9% to $1.24. As of 12:30 EST, 9 Meters Biopharma's stock is trading at a volume of 32.5 million, which is 763.02% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $310.4 million.
- GBS (NASDAQ:GBS) shares rose 15.25% to $3.4. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 7.1 million, which is 1238.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $42.0 million.
- F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX) shares increased by 11.58% to $8.19. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 278.1K shares, making up 133.09% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $158.6 million.
- SeaSpine Holdings (NASDAQ:SPNE) shares increased by 11.43% to $21.0. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 400.8K, which is 217.04% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $696.2 million.
- Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) shares increased by 10.05% to $4.44. Calyxt's stock is trading at a volume of 578.6K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 270.17% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $164.9 million.
Losers
- Aesthetic Medical Intl (NASDAQ:AIH) shares decreased by 9.81% to $7.08 during Thursday's regular session. Trading volume for Aesthetic Medical Intl's stock is 255.6K as of 12:30 EST. This is 66.22% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $167.0 million.
- Opthea (NASDAQ:OPT) shares declined by 9.65% to $7.31. Trading volume for Opthea's stock is 2.9K as of 12:30 EST. This is 2.79% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $308.5 million.
- Surgalign Holdings (NASDAQ:SRGA) stock declined by 9.06% to $1.16. As of 12:30 EST, Surgalign Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 4.8 million, which is 183.75% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $127.5 million.
- Evaxion Biotech (NASDAQ:EVAX) shares decreased by 7.75% to $6.27. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 119.6K shares, making up 133.56% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $120.4 million.
- OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) stock declined by 7.65% to $3.14. The current volume of 2.2 million shares is 151.81% of OncoSec Medical's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $123.0 million.
- ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) shares decreased by 6.93% to $3.48. ARCA biopharma's stock is trading at a volume of 305.9K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 117.78% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $50.1 million.
