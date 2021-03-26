 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Expert Ratings for JB Hunt Transport Services

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 26, 2021 11:55am   Comments
Share:

 

JB Hunt Transport Servs (NASDAQ:JBHT) has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:

  Last 30 Days 1 Month Ago 2 Months Ago 3 Months Ago
Bullish 0 1 0 0
Somewhat Bullish 1 0 0 2
Indifferent 0 0 1 1
Somewhat Bearish 0 0 0 0
Bearish 0 0 0 0

6 analysts offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months for JB Hunt Transport Servs evaluate the company at an average price target of $156.83 with a high of $175.00 and a low of $115.00.

price target chart

 

This current average has increased by 10.19% from the previous average price target of $142.33.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Analysts may suggest actions like "buy", "sell", "hold", or similar verbage for each stock based on research compiled from the corresponding company. Analysts who suggest "buy" are telling traders to purchase the stock based on forecasted growth. On the flip side, analysts who suggest "sell" are telling traders to dump the stock because of a similarly forecasted decline. Analysts who suggest "hold" are telling investors that they see short-term or mid-term stagnation and to maintain their positions on the stock.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

Latest Ratings for JBHT

DateFirmActionFromTo
Mar 2021KeyBancMaintainsOverweight
Mar 2021B of A SecuritiesUpgradesNeutralBuy
Jan 2021SusquehannaDowngradesPositiveNeutral

View More Analyst Ratings for JBHT
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

 

Related Articles (JBHT)

'Halftime Report' Final Trades: Danaher, Nautilus And More
'Halftime Report' Final Trades: Roku, AbbVie And More
TRATON Goes (Almost) All In On Truck Electrification
Intermodal Poised For Run, According To Wells Fargo
BofA Upgrades 5 Trucking Stocks On Tight Capacity And Improving Economy
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For March 4, 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-AARIntraday Update Markets Analyst Ratings

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
CEQPCapital One FinancialUpgrades29.0
AHCantor FitzgeraldMaintains1.0
BABAMacquarieReiterates407.0
WNCVertical ResearchInitiates Coverage On25.0
WRKMorgan StanleyMaintains50.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com