Deviate To Win Episode 2: Las Vegas Sands CEO Robert Goldstein

On the latest episode of Deviate To Win, SpringOwl Asset Management Founder and CEO Jason Ader spoke with Robert Goldstein, chairman and CEO of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE: LVS).

About Rob Goldstein And Las Vegas Sands

Goldstein was appointed as Las Vegas Sands chairman and CEO in January 2021 following the death of its figurehead, Sheldon Adelson. Goldstein joined the company in 1995 and has since served in executive roles at several of its properties, including the Venetian and Palazzo.

With a market cap of approximately $34 billion, Las Vegas Sands was once the largest casino operator in the U.S. and remains the largest casino operator in the world. However, in recent years the company has shifted its focus to Asia, specifically Macau and Singapore.

In March 2021, Las Vegas Sands announced the sale of its Las Vegas properties, including the Venetian, Palazzo, and Sands Expo Convention Center, to Apollo Global Management for $6.25 billion.

Topics Discussed

Among the other topics discussed on Deviate To Win:

How Rob got started in the gaming industry (it has to do with his father): 0:58

Lessons learned from Sheldon Adelson 7:55

The future of gaming 15:10

How properties in Singapore and Macau fit into the Las Vegas Sands' big picture 22:45

