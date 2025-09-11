September 11, 2025 9:10 AM 1 min read

Leading And Lagging Sectors For September 11, 2025

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Gainers

Symbol Name Price Change ($) Change (%) Volume
XLV SPDR Select Sector Fund - Health Care 138.09 0.76 0.55 10.7K
XLK SPDR Select Sector Fund - Technology 271.50 1.35 0.49 16.6K
XLF SPDR Select Sector Fund - Financial 53.23 0.07 0.13 333.4K
XLI SPDR Select Sector Fund - Industrial 151.54 0.18 0.11 13.2K
XLP SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Staples 80.00 0.06 0.07 1.8K
XLB Materials Select Sector SPDR 90.72 0.01 0.01 5.9K

Losers

Symbol Name Price Change ($) Change (%) Volume
XLE SPDR Select Sector Fund - Energy Select Sector 88.76 -0.35 -0.40 14.9K
XLRE Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The) 41.77 -0.09 -0.22 3.1K

Pulled from Benzinga Pro data the above sector movers alert assists traders in understanding macro-level trends and market variations. Traders will look for sector movers providing information on sectors that are over- or under-performing, deriving these results into investing decisions on exchange-traded funds (ETFs) or individual tickers in those sectors.

