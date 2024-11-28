Leading And Lagging Sectors For November 28, 2024

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
Gainers
|Symbol
|Name
|Price
|Change ($)
|Change (%)
|Volume
|XLRE
|Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The)
|45.100
|0.200
|0.44
|6.5K
|XLY
|SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Discretionary
|221.820
|0.690
|0.31
|32.3K
|XLU
|SPDR Select Sector Fund - Utilities
|83.100
|0.200
|0.24
|11.0K
|XLF
|SPDR Select Sector Fund - Financial
|51.280
|0.120
|0.23
|45.0K
|XLP
|SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Staples
|82.791
|0.161
|0.19
|739
|XLE
|SPDR Select Sector Fund - Energy Select Sector
|95.310
|0.090
|0.09
|10.5K
No loser in today's Pre-market session.
Pulled from Benzinga Pro data this sector movers alerts can help traders understand macro-level market trends. Traders often look for sector movers to provide high-level analysis on which sectors are over- or under-performing to make better investing decisions on exchange traded funds (ETFs) or individual tickers in those sectors.
