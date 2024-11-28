Leading And Lagging Sectors For November 28, 2024

Gainers

Symbol Name Price Change ($) Change (%) Volume XLRE Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The) 45.100 0.200 0.44 6.5K XLY SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Discretionary 221.820 0.690 0.31 32.3K XLU SPDR Select Sector Fund - Utilities 83.100 0.200 0.24 11.0K XLF SPDR Select Sector Fund - Financial 51.280 0.120 0.23 45.0K XLP SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Staples 82.791 0.161 0.19 739 XLE SPDR Select Sector Fund - Energy Select Sector 95.310 0.090 0.09 10.5K

No loser in today's Pre-market session.

Pulled from Benzinga Pro data this sector movers alerts can help traders understand macro-level market trends. Traders often look for sector movers to provide high-level analysis on which sectors are over- or under-performing to make better investing decisions on exchange traded funds (ETFs) or individual tickers in those sectors.

