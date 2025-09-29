Here's How Much $1000 Invested In Oracle 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Oracle (NYSE: ORCL) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 9.43% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 22.29%. Currently, Oracle has a market capitalization of $802.33 billion.

Buying $1000 In ORCL: If an investor had bought $1000 of ORCL stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $7,511.04 today based on a price of $282.34 for ORCL at the time of writing.

Oracle's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

