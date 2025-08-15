August 15, 2025 11:00 AM 1 min read

Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Tesla Stock In The Last 5 Years

Tesla TSLA has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 7.75% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 21.46%. Currently, Tesla has a market capitalization of $1.07 trillion.

Buying $1000 In TSLA: If an investor had bought $1000 of TSLA stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $2,717.28 today based on a price of $332.53 for TSLA at the time of writing.

Tesla's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Edge Rankings
Momentum
84.13
Growth
73.27
Quality
75.08
Value
9.59
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
