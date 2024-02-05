A Look Into Communication Services Sector Value Stocks

Loading... Loading...

What is a Value Stock?

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock.

Below is a list of notable value stocks in the communication services sector:

Tegna TGNA - P/E: 5.44 Jiayin Gr JFIN - P/E: 1.37 Sound Group SOGP - P/E: 2.66 GD Culture Group GDC - P/E: 0.17 Sphere Entertainment SPHR - P/E: 4.33

Tegna has reported Q3 earnings per share at $0.39, which has decreased by 11.36% compared to Q2, which was 0.44. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 3.21%, which has increased by 0.51% from 2.7% last quarter.

This quarter, Jiayin Gr experienced a decrease in earnings per share, which was $0.84 in Q2 and is now $0.83. Sound Group's earnings per share for Q3 sits at $-1.38, whereas in Q2, they were at 0.5. GD Culture Group has reported Q3 earnings per share at $-1.15, which has decreased by 1542.86% compared to Q2, which was -0.07. Sphere Entertainment has reported Q2 earnings per share at $-1.59, which has decreased by 183.68% compared to Q1, which was 1.9.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.