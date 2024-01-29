5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Healthcare Sector

Loading... Loading...

What is a Value Stock?

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock.

Below is a list of notable value stocks in the healthcare sector:

CalciMedica CALC - P/E: 0.07 Quoin Pharmaceuticals QNRX - P/E: 2.62 SCYNEXIS SCYX - P/E: 1.26 Syros Pharmaceuticals SYRS - P/E: 8.08 Organon OGN - P/E: 7.34

CalciMedica's earnings per share for Q3 sits at $-0.82, whereas in Q2, they were at -1.11. Quoin Pharmaceuticals's earnings per share for Q3 sits at $-1.95, whereas in Q2, they were at -2.13. This quarter, SCYNEXIS experienced a decrease in earnings per share, which was $2.46 in Q2 and is now $-0.04. Syros Pharmaceuticals has reported Q3 earnings per share at $-1.43, which has decreased by 10.0% compared to Q2, which was -1.3. Most recently, Organon reported earnings per share at $0.87, whereas in Q2 earnings per share sat at $1.31. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 7.65%, which has increased by 2.51% from last quarter's yield of 5.14%.

The Significance: A value stock may need some time to rebound from its undervalued position. The risk of investing in a value stock is that this emergence may never materialize.