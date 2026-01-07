12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Momentus (NASDAQ:MNTS) stock rose 28.2% to $12.6 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $16.4 million.

(NASDAQ:MNTS) stock rose 28.2% to $12.6 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $16.4 million. Hyperscale Data (AMEX:GPUS) shares rose 18.57% to $0.3. The company's market cap stands at $89.1 million.

(AMEX:GPUS) shares rose 18.57% to $0.3. The company's market cap stands at $89.1 million. SU Group Holdings (NASDAQ:SUGP) stock increased by 13.04% to $6.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.4 million.

(NASDAQ:SUGP) stock increased by 13.04% to $6.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.4 million. Westwater Resources (AMEX:WWR) shares moved upwards by 8.99% to $1.03. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $111.5 million.

(AMEX:WWR) shares moved upwards by 8.99% to $1.03. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $111.5 million. Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL) shares moved upwards by 5.7% to $6.49. The company's market cap stands at $604.9 million.

(NYSE:EVTL) shares moved upwards by 5.7% to $6.49. The company's market cap stands at $604.9 million. Eastern International (NASDAQ:ELOG) shares moved upwards by 5.69% to $1.3. The company's market cap stands at $14.7 million.

Losers

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) stock declined by 13.7% to $32.17 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $802.1 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.

(NASDAQ:APOG) stock declined by 13.7% to $32.17 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $802.1 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today. DirectBooking Technology (NASDAQ:ZDAI) stock decreased by 8.03% to $0.22. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.3 million.

(NASDAQ:ZDAI) stock decreased by 8.03% to $0.22. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.3 million. Tianci International (NASDAQ:CIIT) shares decreased by 7.38% to $0.34. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.9 million.

(NASDAQ:CIIT) shares decreased by 7.38% to $0.34. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.9 million. DEFSEC Technologies (NASDAQ:DFSC) shares declined by 6.95% to $2.01. The company's market cap stands at $4.3 million.

(NASDAQ:DFSC) shares declined by 6.95% to $2.01. The company's market cap stands at $4.3 million. flyExclusive (AMEX:FLYX) stock declined by 4.82% to $3.36. The company's market cap stands at $73.2 million.

(AMEX:FLYX) stock declined by 4.82% to $3.36. The company's market cap stands at $73.2 million. Arrive AI (NASDAQ:ARAI) shares decreased by 4.7% to $2.84. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $101.9 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.