12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Adeia (NASDAQ:ADEA) shares moved upwards by 33.5% to $17.05 during Monday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion.

Losers

CID Holdco (NASDAQ:DAIC) shares declined by 16.0% to $1.0 during Monday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $33.0 million.

(NASDAQ:TGHL) shares fell 10.49% to $0.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.9 million. Next Technology Holding (NASDAQ:NXTT) stock fell 9.06% to $7.29. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $32.7 million.

