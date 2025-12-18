12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) stock increased by 12.9% to $254.73 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $253.7 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Rail Vision (NASDAQ:RVSN) stock rose 10.14% to $0.36. The company's market cap stands at $19.2 million.
- SanDisk (NASDAQ:SNDK) shares rose 8.37% to $224.16. The company's market cap stands at $30.3 billion.
- Nvni Group (NASDAQ:NVNI) stock increased by 8.33% to $3.12. The company's market cap stands at $28.8 million.
- MultiSensor AI Holdings (NASDAQ:MSAI) stock increased by 6.44% to $0.44. The company's market cap stands at $21.9 million.
- Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) shares moved upwards by 6.17% to $1.89. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $35.9 million.
Losers
- Mega Fortune Co (NASDAQ:MGRT) stock decreased by 55.2% to $5.84 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $179.4 million.
- Actelis Networks (NASDAQ:ASNS) stock fell 46.37% to $0.59. The company's market cap stands at $1.9 million.
- 3 E Network (NASDAQ:MASK) shares fell 9.74% to $0.24. The company's market cap stands at $4.4 million.
- Mawson Infra Gr (NASDAQ:MIGI) stock decreased by 7.12% to $4.18. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.1 million.
- TechCreate Group (AMEX:TCGL) shares decreased by 5.8% to $5.2. The company's market cap stands at $112.7 million.
- VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME) stock decreased by 3.81% to $0.68. The company's market cap stands at $8.7 million.
