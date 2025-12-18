12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) stock increased by 12.9% to $254.73 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $253.7 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.

Losers

Mega Fortune Co (NASDAQ:MGRT) stock decreased by 55.2% to $5.84 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $179.4 million.

(AMEX:TCGL) shares decreased by 5.8% to $5.2. The company's market cap stands at $112.7 million. VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME) stock decreased by 3.81% to $0.68. The company's market cap stands at $8.7 million.

