12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT) shares increased by 11.1% to $1.3 during Monday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.2 million.
- Actelis Networks (NASDAQ:ASNS) stock increased by 5.84% to $1.63. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.2 million.
- ReAlpha Tech (NASDAQ:AIRE) shares moved upwards by 5.42% to $0.47. The company's market cap stands at $65.0 million.
- Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) shares rose 2.58% to $3.57. The company's market cap stands at $7.3 million.
- SOLAI (NYSE:SLAI) shares increased by 2.5% to $1.23. The company's market cap stands at $23.3 million.
- Allot (NASDAQ:ALLT) shares moved upwards by 1.99% to $9.19. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $453.5 million.
Losers
- Republic Power Group (NASDAQ:RPGL) stock fell 9.6% to $0.4 during Monday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $8.9 million.
- CID Holdco (NASDAQ:DAIC) shares declined by 3.56% to $1.63. The company's market cap stands at $47.7 million.
- Ascent Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:ASTI) stock declined by 3.36% to $4.03. The company's market cap stands at $13.2 million.
- Saverone 2014 (NASDAQ:SVRE) shares decreased by 1.98% to $3.47. The company's market cap stands at $6.8 million.
- Diginex (NASDAQ:DGNX) shares decreased by 1.97% to $7.0. The company's market cap stands at $1.6 billion.
- Black Titan (NASDAQ:BTTC) stock declined by 1.52% to $2.6. The company's market cap stands at $21.2 million.
