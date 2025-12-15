12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT) shares increased by 11.1% to $1.3 during Monday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.2 million.

Losers

Republic Power Group (NASDAQ:RPGL) stock fell 9.6% to $0.4 during Monday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $8.9 million.

(NASDAQ:DGNX) shares decreased by 1.97% to $7.0. The company's market cap stands at $1.6 billion. Black Titan (NASDAQ:BTTC) stock declined by 1.52% to $2.6. The company's market cap stands at $21.2 million.

