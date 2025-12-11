12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- Agape ATP (NASDAQ:ATPC) shares rose 75.2% to $0.12 during Thursday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $3.4 million.
- HeartBeam (NASDAQ:BEAT) stock rose 50.0% to $2.33. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $53.3 million.
- NexGel (NASDAQ:NXGL) shares rose 29.33% to $1.94. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.2 million.
- CapsoVision (NASDAQ:CV) stock increased by 18.64% to $14.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $552.7 million.
- TransCode Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAZ) stock moved upwards by 17.96% to $10.18. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.9 million.
- GridAI Technologies (NASDAQ:GRDX) stock rose 16.53% to $3.03. The company's market cap stands at $8.7 million.
Losers
- Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT) stock fell 88.6% to $1.25 during Thursday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion.
- GRI Bio (NASDAQ:GRI) stock declined by 54.07% to $0.56. The company's market cap stands at $3.9 million.
- Pomdoctor (NASDAQ:POM) shares decreased by 29.06% to $0.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $59.5 million.
- XOMA Royalty (NASDAQ:XOMA) shares declined by 22.3% to $26.7. The company's market cap stands at $425.4 million.
- Inspire Veterinary (NASDAQ:IVP) stock decreased by 16.81% to $0.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.3 million.
- WAVE Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) shares decreased by 16.69% to $16.86. The company's market cap stands at $3.3 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/
