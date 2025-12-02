12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

Gainers

(NASDAQ:FBYD) stock increased by 26.0% to $21.76 during Tuesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $643.2 million. Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) shares rose 15.94% to $1.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.4 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out 2 days ago.

Losers

(NASDAQ:YGMZ) stock fell 25.7% to $0.08 during Tuesday's regular session. Micropolis Hldgs (AMEX:MCRP) shares declined by 23.96% to $0.74. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $33.8 million.

(NASDAQ:SYM) stock decreased by 17.62% to $70.27. The company's market cap stands at $9.6 billion. Jewett-Cameron Trading (NASDAQ:JCTC) shares decreased by 17.24% to $2.08. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.8 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.

