December 2, 2025 12:05 PM 2 min read

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Gainers

  • Falcons Beyond Global (NASDAQ:FBYD) stock increased by 26.0% to $21.76 during Tuesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $643.2 million.
  • Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) shares rose 15.94% to $1.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.4 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out 2 days ago.
  • Ming Shing Group Holdings (NASDAQ:MSW) shares moved upwards by 13.57% to $1.59. The company's market cap stands at $18.1 million.
  • Eve Holding (NYSE:EVEX) shares rose 13.42% to $4.73. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 billion.
  • CEA Industries (NASDAQ:BNC) stock rose 13.29% to $7.33. The company's market cap stands at $273.6 million.
  • Surf Air Mobility (NYSE:SRFM) stock rose 10.66% to $2.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $122.6 million.

Losers

  • MingZhu Logistics Hldgs (NASDAQ:YGMZ) stock fell 25.7% to $0.08 during Tuesday's regular session.
  • Micropolis Hldgs (AMEX:MCRP) shares declined by 23.96% to $0.74. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $33.8 million.
  • Silynxcom (AMEX:SYNX) shares fell 19.07% to $1.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.1 million.
  • Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO) stock declined by 18.57% to $0.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $114.5 million.
  • Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) stock decreased by 17.62% to $70.27. The company's market cap stands at $9.6 billion.
  • Jewett-Cameron Trading (NASDAQ:JCTC) shares decreased by 17.24% to $2.08. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.8 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

