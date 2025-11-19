12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) stock increased by 15.5% to $5.65 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $352.8 million.

Losers

Harrison Global Holdings (NASDAQ:BLMZ) stock declined by 10.9% to $0.12 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.8 million.

(NASDAQ:CTW) shares decreased by 4.88% to $2.34. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $153.5 million. As per the press release, FY earnings came out 2 days ago.

