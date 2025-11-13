movers image
12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Gainers

  • CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) shares moved upwards by 12.0% to $4.21 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $217.8 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • TruGolf Holdings (NASDAQ:TRUG) stock moved upwards by 11.87% to $1.79. The company's market cap stands at $2.1 million.
  • TNL Mediagene (NASDAQ:TNMG) shares increased by 8.44% to $0.32. The company's market cap stands at $9.1 million.
  • PSQ Holdings (NYSE:PSQH) shares rose 5.64% to $1.87. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $81.8 million.
  • LQR House (NASDAQ:YHC) stock increased by 4.59% to $0.91. The company's market cap stands at $9.0 million.
  • iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) stock increased by 4.16% to $2.25. The company's market cap stands at $2.0 billion.

Losers

  • Webtoon Entertainment (NASDAQ:WBTN) shares declined by 25.7% to $12.5 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.1 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Ibotta (NYSE:IBTA) shares declined by 17.63% to $26.96. The company's market cap stands at $929.4 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Stran & Co (NASDAQ:SWAG) stock fell 15.83% to $2.82. The company's market cap stands at $62.1 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • GIBO Holdings (NASDAQ:GIBO) stock declined by 9.66% to $1.59. The company's market cap stands at $6.3 million.
  • Snail (NASDAQ:SNAL) stock fell 7.77% to $0.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $38.8 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Elauwit Connection (NASDAQ:ELWT) stock fell 6.24% to $6.62. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $47.0 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-communication-services-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

