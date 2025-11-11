12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

(NASDAQ:ELWS) shares rose 9.4% to $5.67 during Tuesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $13.3 million. Masonglory (NASDAQ:MSGY) shares increased by 7.56% to $1.28. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.7 million.

(NASDAQ:MSGY) shares increased by 7.56% to $1.28. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.7 million. VCI Global (NASDAQ:VCIG) stock increased by 5.26% to $1.37. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.5 million.

(NASDAQ:VCIG) stock increased by 5.26% to $1.37. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.5 million. Sidus Space (NASDAQ:SIDU) stock increased by 2.85% to $0.89. The company's market cap stands at $32.2 million.

(NASDAQ:SIDU) stock increased by 2.85% to $0.89. The company's market cap stands at $32.2 million. Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) shares rose 2.82% to $5.82. The company's market cap stands at $103.8 million.

(NASDAQ:ULBI) shares rose 2.82% to $5.82. The company's market cap stands at $103.8 million. Elite Express Holding (NASDAQ:ETS) shares rose 1.95% to $0.55. The company's market cap stands at $8.8 million.

Losers

(NASDAQ:FBGL) shares declined by 6.2% to $0.6 during Tuesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $7.4 million. OneConstruction Group (NASDAQ:ONEG) shares fell 4.44% to $9.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $161.2 million.

(NASDAQ:ONEG) shares fell 4.44% to $9.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $161.2 million. Armlogi Holding (NASDAQ:BTOC) stock decreased by 4.11% to $0.56. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.2 million.

(NASDAQ:BTOC) stock decreased by 4.11% to $0.56. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.2 million. Smart Logistics Global (NASDAQ:SLGB) shares decreased by 3.02% to $2.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $83.2 million.

(NASDAQ:SLGB) shares decreased by 3.02% to $2.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $83.2 million. Captivision (NASDAQ:CAPT) shares fell 2.82% to $0.83. The company's market cap stands at $24.2 million.

(NASDAQ:CAPT) shares fell 2.82% to $0.83. The company's market cap stands at $24.2 million. Cycurion (NASDAQ:CYCU) shares declined by 2.68% to $3.28. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.6 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.