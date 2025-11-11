12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- Earlyworks Co (NASDAQ:ELWS) shares rose 9.4% to $5.67 during Tuesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $13.3 million.
- Masonglory (NASDAQ:MSGY) shares increased by 7.56% to $1.28. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.7 million.
- VCI Global (NASDAQ:VCIG) stock increased by 5.26% to $1.37. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.5 million.
- Sidus Space (NASDAQ:SIDU) stock increased by 2.85% to $0.89. The company's market cap stands at $32.2 million.
- Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) shares rose 2.82% to $5.82. The company's market cap stands at $103.8 million.
- Elite Express Holding (NASDAQ:ETS) shares rose 1.95% to $0.55. The company's market cap stands at $8.8 million.
Losers
- FBS Global (NASDAQ:FBGL) shares declined by 6.2% to $0.6 during Tuesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $7.4 million.
- OneConstruction Group (NASDAQ:ONEG) shares fell 4.44% to $9.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $161.2 million.
- Armlogi Holding (NASDAQ:BTOC) stock decreased by 4.11% to $0.56. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.2 million.
- Smart Logistics Global (NASDAQ:SLGB) shares decreased by 3.02% to $2.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $83.2 million.
- Captivision (NASDAQ:CAPT) shares fell 2.82% to $0.83. The company's market cap stands at $24.2 million.
- Cycurion (NASDAQ:CYCU) shares declined by 2.68% to $3.28. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.6 million.
