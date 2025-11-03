12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- The Generation Essentials (NYSE:TGE) stock rose 103.8% to $1.58 during Monday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $37.6 million.
- Resolute Holdings Mgmt (NYSE:RHLD) stock increased by 88.69% to $138.99. The company's market cap stands at $628.0 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.
- Lucas GC (NASDAQ:LGCL) shares increased by 21.91% to $3.34. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.6 million. As per the news, the H1 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Nocera (NASDAQ:NCRA) shares increased by 18.6% to $2.04. The company's market cap stands at $24.7 million.
- Founder Group (NASDAQ:FGL) stock increased by 14.59% to $0.38. The company's market cap stands at $6.4 million.
- Click Holdings (NASDAQ:CLIK) stock increased by 12.6% to $7.95. The company's market cap stands at $8.0 million.
Losers
- Zooz Strategy (NASDAQ:ZOOZ) stock declined by 43.3% to $0.8 during Monday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $228.2 million.
- DEFSEC Technologies (NASDAQ:DFSC) stock fell 20.58% to $4.17. The company's market cap stands at $7.3 million.
- Captivision (NASDAQ:CAPT) stock decreased by 20.21% to $0.51. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.9 million.
- Draganfly (NASDAQ:DPRO) stock decreased by 15.21% to $9.29. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $280.1 million.
- Samfine Creation Holdings (NASDAQ:SFHG) shares fell 13.66% to $0.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.7 million. As per the news, the H1 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
- Jayud Global Logistics (NASDAQ:JYD) shares decreased by 13.29% to $4.41. The company's market cap stands at $13.8 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
CLIKClick Holdings Ltd
$7.9412.5%
DFSCDEFSEC Technologies Inc
$4.15-20.9%
DPRODraganfly Inc
$9.32-14.9%
FGLFounder Group Ltd
$0.381014.9%
JYDJayud Global Logistics Ltd
$4.41-13.3%
LGCLLucas GC Ltd
$3.3221.2%
NCRANocera Inc
$1.9915.7%
RHLDResolute Holdings Management Inc
$134.9083.1%
SFHGSamfine Creation Holdings Group Ltd
$0.4997-13.7%
TGEThe Generation Essentials Group
$1.75124.7%
ZOOZZooz Strategy Ltd
$0.8000-43.3%
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.