November 3, 2025 12:05 PM

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

Gainers

  • The Generation Essentials (NYSE:TGE) stock rose 103.8% to $1.58 during Monday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $37.6 million.
  • Resolute Holdings Mgmt (NYSE:RHLD) stock increased by 88.69% to $138.99. The company's market cap stands at $628.0 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.
  • Lucas GC (NASDAQ:LGCL) shares increased by 21.91% to $3.34. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.6 million. As per the news, the H1 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Nocera (NASDAQ:NCRA) shares increased by 18.6% to $2.04. The company's market cap stands at $24.7 million.
  • Founder Group (NASDAQ:FGL) stock increased by 14.59% to $0.38. The company's market cap stands at $6.4 million.
  • Click Holdings (NASDAQ:CLIK) stock increased by 12.6% to $7.95. The company's market cap stands at $8.0 million.

Losers

  • Zooz Strategy (NASDAQ:ZOOZ) stock declined by 43.3% to $0.8 during Monday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $228.2 million.
  • DEFSEC Technologies (NASDAQ:DFSC) stock fell 20.58% to $4.17. The company's market cap stands at $7.3 million.
  • Captivision (NASDAQ:CAPT) stock decreased by 20.21% to $0.51. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.9 million.
  • Draganfly (NASDAQ:DPRO) stock decreased by 15.21% to $9.29. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $280.1 million.
  • Samfine Creation Holdings (NASDAQ:SFHG) shares fell 13.66% to $0.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.7 million. As per the news, the H1 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
  • Jayud Global Logistics (NASDAQ:JYD) shares decreased by 13.29% to $4.41. The company's market cap stands at $13.8 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

