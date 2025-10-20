12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- iBio (NASDAQ:IBIO) stock increased by 28.8% to $1.15 during Monday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.2 million.
- Radiopharm Theranostics (NASDAQ:RADX) shares rose 12.28% to $6.4.
- Abpro Hldgs (NASDAQ:ABP) shares increased by 11.23% to $0.25. The company's market cap stands at $15.1 million.
- BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) shares increased by 7.05% to $0.64. The company's market cap stands at $48.7 million.
- Anteris Technologies Glb (NASDAQ:AVR) shares increased by 6.23% to $6.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $175.6 million.
- Streamex (NASDAQ:STEX) stock rose 5.95% to $5.69. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $183.7 million.
Losers
- Neuphoria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NEUP) shares decreased by 72.1% to $4.3 during Monday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $29.1 million.
- Bio Green Med Solution (NASDAQ:BGMSP) shares decreased by 9.99% to $5.14.
- Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) stock declined by 9.53% to $1.9. The company's market cap stands at $86.7 million.
- Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) stock declined by 9.4% to $20.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.0 billion.
- Korro Bio (NASDAQ:KRRO) stock fell 9.04% to $42.16. The company's market cap stands at $395.8 million.
- Climb Bio (NASDAQ:CLYM) shares fell 8.63% to $2.12. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $130.7 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/
