12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers

(NASDAQ:AVR) shares increased by 6.23% to $6.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $175.6 million. Streamex (NASDAQ:STEX) stock rose 5.95% to $5.69. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $183.7 million.

Losers

(NASDAQ:KRRO) stock fell 9.04% to $42.16. The company's market cap stands at $395.8 million. Climb Bio (NASDAQ:CLYM) shares fell 8.63% to $2.12. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $130.7 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.