October 20, 2025

8 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

Gainers

  • 9F (NASDAQ:JFU) stock increased by 32.0% to $4.95 during Monday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $44.1 million.
  • Global Interactive (NASDAQ:GITS) stock moved upwards by 24.44% to $2.24. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.7 million.
  • Everbright Digital Hldgs (NASDAQ:EDHL) shares rose 18.25% to $1.23. The company's market cap stands at $27.7 million.
  • Kuke Music Hldg (NYSE:KUKE) stock rose 15.67% to $0.78. The company's market cap stands at $63.3 million.
  • Kartoon Studios (AMEX:TOON) stock moved upwards by 14.56% to $0.85. The company's market cap stands at $35.4 million.
  • Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT) shares rose 14.53% to $12.26. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $69.2 million.

Losers

  • Yueda Digital Holding (NASDAQ:YDKG) stock fell 21.1% to $0.04 during Monday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.9 million.
  • Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) shares decreased by 8.74% to $23.4. The company's market cap stands at $909.5 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-communication-services-stocks/

