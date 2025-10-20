8 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

Gainers

(NASDAQ:JFU) stock increased by 32.0% to $4.95 during Monday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $44.1 million. Global Interactive (NASDAQ:GITS) stock moved upwards by 24.44% to $2.24. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.7 million.

(NASDAQ:GITS) stock moved upwards by 24.44% to $2.24. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.7 million. Everbright Digital Hldgs (NASDAQ:EDHL) shares rose 18.25% to $1.23. The company's market cap stands at $27.7 million.

(NASDAQ:EDHL) shares rose 18.25% to $1.23. The company's market cap stands at $27.7 million. Kuke Music Hldg (NYSE:KUKE) stock rose 15.67% to $0.78. The company's market cap stands at $63.3 million.

(NYSE:KUKE) stock rose 15.67% to $0.78. The company's market cap stands at $63.3 million. Kartoon Studios (AMEX:TOON) stock moved upwards by 14.56% to $0.85. The company's market cap stands at $35.4 million.

(AMEX:TOON) stock moved upwards by 14.56% to $0.85. The company's market cap stands at $35.4 million. Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT) shares rose 14.53% to $12.26. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $69.2 million.

Losers

(NASDAQ:YDKG) stock fell 21.1% to $0.04 during Monday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.9 million. Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) shares decreased by 8.74% to $23.4. The company's market cap stands at $909.5 million.

