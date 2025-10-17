11 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- Carbon Revolution (NASDAQ:CREV) stock increased by 41.6% to $5.27 during Friday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $7.0 million.
- Aureus Greenway Holdings (NASDAQ:AGH) shares increased by 17.86% to $5.91. The company's market cap stands at $73.1 million.
- a.k.a. Brands Holding (NYSE:AKA) shares increased by 16.64% to $15.0. The company's market cap stands at $139.4 million.
- Leifras Co (NASDAQ:LFS) stock moved upwards by 16.32% to $3.96. The company's market cap stands at $88.9 million.
- K-Tech Solutions Co (NASDAQ:KMRK) stock moved upwards by 10.34% to $1.6. The company's market cap stands at $30.5 million.
- QVC Group (NASDAQ:QVCGP) shares moved upwards by 9.12% to $5.62. The company's market cap stands at $65.4 million.
Losers
- Lobo Technologies (NASDAQ:LOBO) stock fell 15.9% to $0.95 during Friday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $13.4 million.
- Lixiang Education Hldg (NASDAQ:LXEH) stock decreased by 15.82% to $0.32.
- Sonder Holdings (NASDAQ:SOND) shares fell 14.54% to $1.41. The company's market cap stands at $21.9 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out 3 days ago.
- Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) shares fell 12.69% to $2.31. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $141.9 million.
- Linkage Global (NASDAQ:LGCB) shares declined by 12.57% to $1.72. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.9 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/
