October 17, 2025 1:06 PM 1 min read

11 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Gainers

  • Carbon Revolution (NASDAQ:CREV) stock increased by 41.6% to $5.27 during Friday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $7.0 million.
  • Aureus Greenway Holdings (NASDAQ:AGH) shares increased by 17.86% to $5.91. The company's market cap stands at $73.1 million.
  • a.k.a. Brands Holding (NYSE:AKA) shares increased by 16.64% to $15.0. The company's market cap stands at $139.4 million.
  • Leifras Co (NASDAQ:LFS) stock moved upwards by 16.32% to $3.96. The company's market cap stands at $88.9 million.
  • K-Tech Solutions Co (NASDAQ:KMRK) stock moved upwards by 10.34% to $1.6. The company's market cap stands at $30.5 million.
  • QVC Group (NASDAQ:QVCGP) shares moved upwards by 9.12% to $5.62. The company's market cap stands at $65.4 million.

Losers

  • Lobo Technologies (NASDAQ:LOBO) stock fell 15.9% to $0.95 during Friday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $13.4 million.
  • Lixiang Education Hldg (NASDAQ:LXEH) stock decreased by 15.82% to $0.32.
  • Sonder Holdings (NASDAQ:SOND) shares fell 14.54% to $1.41. The company's market cap stands at $21.9 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out 3 days ago.
  • Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) shares fell 12.69% to $2.31. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $141.9 million.
  • Linkage Global (NASDAQ:LGCB) shares declined by 12.57% to $1.72. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.9 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

AGH Logo
AGHAureus Greenway Holdings Inc
$5.8917.5%
Overview
AKA Logo
AKAa.k.a. Brands Holding Corp
$15.1718.0%
CREV Logo
CREVCarbon Revolution PLC
$5.0736.1%
FOSL Logo
FOSLFossil Group Inc
$2.32-12.1%
KMRK Logo
KMRKK-Tech Solutions Co Ltd
$1.6211.7%
LFS Logo
LFSLeifras Co Ltd
$4.0117.9%
LGCB Logo
LGCBLinkage Global Inc
$1.75-11.2%
LOBO Logo
LOBOLobo Technologies Ltd
$0.9501-15.9%
LXEH Logo
LXEHLixiang Education Holding Co Ltd
$0.3245-15.3%
QVCGP Logo
QVCGPQVC Group Inc
$5.629.13%
SOND Logo
SONDSonder Holdings Inc
$1.42-14.2%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
MoversBZI-TFM
Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved