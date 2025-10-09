12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Westwater Resources (AMEX:WWR) stock moved upwards by 28.3% to $1.96 during Thursday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $131.9 million.

Micropolis Hldgs (AMEX:MCRP) stock moved upwards by 22.91% to $1.77. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $50.2 million.

T1 Energy (NYSE:TE) shares rose 20.16% to $3.52. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $493.5 million.

(NYSE:TE) shares rose 20.16% to $3.52. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $493.5 million. Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN) stock moved upwards by 17.21% to $26.73. The company's market cap stands at $517.6 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.

Losers

Vantage (AMEX:VNTG) shares fell 81.1% to $1.21 during Thursday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $203.1 million.

VCI Global (NASDAQ:VCIG) stock fell 16.49% to $4.61. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.0 million. The company's, H1 earnings came out 3 days ago.

CEA Industries (NASDAQ:BNC) shares declined by 11.97% to $10.01. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $489.8 million.

Agroz (NASDAQ:AGRZ) stock declined by 11.93% to $4.8. The company's market cap stands at $118.1 million.

