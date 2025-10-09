October 9, 2025 1:06 PM 2 min read

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Gainers

  • Westwater Resources (AMEX:WWR) stock moved upwards by 28.3% to $1.96 during Thursday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $131.9 million.
  • SU Group Holdings (NASDAQ:SUGP) shares rose 27.87% to $8.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.4 million.
  • Micropolis Hldgs (AMEX:MCRP) stock moved upwards by 22.91% to $1.77. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $50.2 million.
  • Arrive AI (NASDAQ:ARAI) shares moved upwards by 22.24% to $5.33. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $143.9 million.
  • T1 Energy (NYSE:TE) shares rose 20.16% to $3.52. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $493.5 million.
  • Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN) stock moved upwards by 17.21% to $26.73. The company's market cap stands at $517.6 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.

Losers

  • Vantage (AMEX:VNTG) shares fell 81.1% to $1.21 during Thursday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $203.1 million.
  • Nuburu (AMEX:BURU) stock decreased by 19.51% to $0.53. The company's market cap stands at $86.4 million.
  • VCI Global (NASDAQ:VCIG) stock fell 16.49% to $4.61. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.0 million. The company's, H1 earnings came out 3 days ago.
  • American Rebel Holdings (NASDAQ:AREB) shares fell 14.64% to $6.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.5 million.
  • CEA Industries (NASDAQ:BNC) shares declined by 11.97% to $10.01. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $489.8 million.
  • Agroz (NASDAQ:AGRZ) stock declined by 11.93% to $4.8. The company's market cap stands at $118.1 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

AGRZ Logo
AGRZAgroz Inc
$4.94-9.36%
Overview
ARAI Logo
ARAIArrive AI Inc
$5.2720.9%
AREB Logo
AREBAmerican Rebel Holdings Inc
$5.97-15.0%
BNC Logo
BNCCEA Industries Inc
$10.08-11.4%
BURU Logo
BURUNuburu Inc
$0.5201-20.5%
BYRN Logo
BYRNByrna Technologies Inc
$26.6416.8%
MCRP Logo
MCRPMicropolis Holding Co
$1.7823.5%
SUGP Logo
SUGPSU Group Holdings Ltd
$8.8029.4%
TE Logo
TET1 Energy Inc
$3.5320.5%
VCIG Logo
VCIGVCI Global Ltd
$4.66-15.6%
VNTG Logo
VNTGVantage Corp
$1.21-81.1%
WWR Logo
WWRWestwater Resources Inc
$2.0131.4%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
MoversBZI-TFM
Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved