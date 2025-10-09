12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- Westwater Resources (AMEX:WWR) stock moved upwards by 28.3% to $1.96 during Thursday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $131.9 million.
- SU Group Holdings (NASDAQ:SUGP) shares rose 27.87% to $8.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.4 million.
- Micropolis Hldgs (AMEX:MCRP) stock moved upwards by 22.91% to $1.77. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $50.2 million.
- Arrive AI (NASDAQ:ARAI) shares moved upwards by 22.24% to $5.33. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $143.9 million.
- T1 Energy (NYSE:TE) shares rose 20.16% to $3.52. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $493.5 million.
- Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN) stock moved upwards by 17.21% to $26.73. The company's market cap stands at $517.6 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.
Losers
- Vantage (AMEX:VNTG) shares fell 81.1% to $1.21 during Thursday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $203.1 million.
- Nuburu (AMEX:BURU) stock decreased by 19.51% to $0.53. The company's market cap stands at $86.4 million.
- VCI Global (NASDAQ:VCIG) stock fell 16.49% to $4.61. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.0 million. The company's, H1 earnings came out 3 days ago.
- American Rebel Holdings (NASDAQ:AREB) shares fell 14.64% to $6.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.5 million.
- CEA Industries (NASDAQ:BNC) shares declined by 11.97% to $10.01. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $489.8 million.
- Agroz (NASDAQ:AGRZ) stock declined by 11.93% to $4.8. The company's market cap stands at $118.1 million.
