12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

Gainers

(NASDAQ:CISS) stock increased by 68.3% to $3.72 during Tuesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.5 million. Nuburu (AMEX:BURU) shares moved upwards by 36.82% to $0.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $33.7 million.

(NASDAQ:AGRZ) shares increased by 27.83% to $3.88. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $65.7 million. Velo3D (NASDAQ:VELO) stock moved upwards by 25.88% to $4.96. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $78.4 million.

(NASDAQ:GWAV) shares rose 15.23% to $7.94. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.9 million. Ambipar Emergency (AMEX:AMBI) shares increased by 14.07% to $1.23. The company's market cap stands at $59.8 million.

Losers

(NASDAQ:SGLY) stock decreased by 29.1% to $0.77 during Tuesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.5 million. Hang Feng Tech Innovation (NASDAQ:FOFO) shares declined by 23.0% to $12.11. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $104.8 million.

(NASDAQ:BTM) stock decreased by 20.53% to $3.49. The company's market cap stands at $298.8 million. Click Holdings (NASDAQ:CLIK) stock decreased by 16.73% to $0.26. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.9 million.

(AMEX:OPTT) stock fell 15.17% to $0.56. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $121.8 million. ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) shares declined by 12.37% to $0.93. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $55.5 million.

