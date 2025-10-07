12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Rail Vision (NASDAQ:RVSN) shares moved upwards by 66.7% to $0.85 during Tuesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $10.4 million.

Losers

Aehr Test System (NASDAQ:AEHR) stock fell 20.0% to $25.31 during Tuesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $946.8 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.

(NASDAQ:GENVR) shares decreased by 11.85% to $5.73. ReAlpha Tech (NASDAQ:AIRE) stock declined by 11.3% to $0.57. The company's market cap stands at $57.8 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.