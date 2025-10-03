12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Cheer Holding (NASDAQ:CHR) stock moved upwards by 42.3% to $0.19 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $1.5 million.

Losers

Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE) stock declined by 11.5% to $1.15 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $58.9 million.

(NASDAQ:IPM) shares declined by 3.71% to $1.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.8 million. Harrison Global Holdings (NASDAQ:BLMZ) stock decreased by 3.42% to $0.21. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.0 million.

