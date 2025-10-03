12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- Cheer Holding (NASDAQ:CHR) stock moved upwards by 42.3% to $0.19 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $1.5 million.
- Darkiris (NASDAQ:DKI) stock increased by 17.01% to $1.17. The company's market cap stands at $17.7 million.
- Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM) shares rose 11.09% to $8.21. The company's market cap stands at $2.5 billion.
- Moving iMage Technologies (AMEX:MITQ) stock moved upwards by 8.18% to $1.06. The company's market cap stands at $9.7 million.
- K Wave Media (NASDAQ:KWM) shares increased by 8.1% to $2.8. The company's market cap stands at $164.7 million.
- VS Media Holdings (NASDAQ:VSME) stock rose 7.39% to $2.47. The company's market cap stands at $103.0 million.
Losers
- Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE) stock declined by 11.5% to $1.15 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $58.9 million.
- TNL Mediagene (NASDAQ:TNMG) stock declined by 10.51% to $0.29. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.9 million.
- MoneyHero (NASDAQ:MNY) stock decreased by 5.23% to $1.45. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $60.3 million.
- Direct Digital Holdings (NASDAQ:DRCT) shares declined by 3.8% to $0.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.4 million.
- Intelligent Protection (NASDAQ:IPM) shares declined by 3.71% to $1.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.8 million.
- Harrison Global Holdings (NASDAQ:BLMZ) stock decreased by 3.42% to $0.21. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.0 million.
