12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Marwynn Holdings MWYN stock rose 97.8% to $1.7 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $14.6 million.

stock rose 97.8% to $1.7 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $14.6 million. Turbo Energy TURB stock moved upwards by 26.88% to $3.2. The company's market cap stands at $27.7 million.

stock moved upwards by 26.88% to $3.2. The company's market cap stands at $27.7 million. ATIF Holdings ZBAI shares increased by 14.92% to $7.86. The company's market cap stands at $8.9 million.

shares increased by 14.92% to $7.86. The company's market cap stands at $8.9 million. Globavend Holdings GVH shares moved upwards by 14.18% to $4.91. As per the press release, H1 earnings came out yesterday.

shares moved upwards by 14.18% to $4.91. As per the press release, H1 earnings came out yesterday. Baiya International Group BIYA stock rose 12.63% to $0.71. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.8 million.

stock rose 12.63% to $0.71. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.8 million. Nuvve Holding NVVE shares moved upwards by 10.72% to $0.28. The company's market cap stands at $4.7 million.

Losers

Jayud Global Logistics JYD shares fell 23.1% to $0.13 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.4 million.

shares fell 23.1% to $0.13 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.4 million. Ryde Group RYDE shares decreased by 20.54% to $0.25. The company's market cap stands at $10.7 million.

shares decreased by 20.54% to $0.25. The company's market cap stands at $10.7 million. Skillsoft SKIL stock decreased by 19.7% to $12.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $128.5 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.

stock decreased by 19.7% to $12.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $128.5 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday. Youlife Group YOUL stock decreased by 16.9% to $1.82. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $166.5 million.

stock decreased by 16.9% to $1.82. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $166.5 million. Decent Holding DXST shares decreased by 11.27% to $1.26. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.0 million.

shares decreased by 11.27% to $1.26. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.0 million. Orion Energy Sys OESX shares declined by 11.13% to $7.03. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.8 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.