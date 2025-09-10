12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- Marwynn Holdings MWYN stock rose 97.8% to $1.7 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $14.6 million.
- Turbo Energy TURB stock moved upwards by 26.88% to $3.2. The company's market cap stands at $27.7 million.
- ATIF Holdings ZBAI shares increased by 14.92% to $7.86. The company's market cap stands at $8.9 million.
- Globavend Holdings GVH shares moved upwards by 14.18% to $4.91. As per the press release, H1 earnings came out yesterday.
- Baiya International Group BIYA stock rose 12.63% to $0.71. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.8 million.
- Nuvve Holding NVVE shares moved upwards by 10.72% to $0.28. The company's market cap stands at $4.7 million.
Losers
- Jayud Global Logistics JYD shares fell 23.1% to $0.13 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.4 million.
- Ryde Group RYDE shares decreased by 20.54% to $0.25. The company's market cap stands at $10.7 million.
- Skillsoft SKIL stock decreased by 19.7% to $12.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $128.5 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Youlife Group YOUL stock decreased by 16.9% to $1.82. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $166.5 million.
- Decent Holding DXST shares decreased by 11.27% to $1.26. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.0 million.
- Orion Energy Sys OESX shares declined by 11.13% to $7.03. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.8 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/
