12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Infobird Co IFBD shares increased by 75.8% to $1.67 during Monday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $7.8 million.

shares increased by 75.8% to $1.67 during Monday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $7.8 million. Nebius Group NBIS shares rose 17.81% to $75.47. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.6 billion.

shares rose 17.81% to $75.47. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.6 billion. ReAlpha Tech AIRE stock rose 5.29% to $0.5. The company's market cap stands at $33.9 million.

stock rose 5.29% to $0.5. The company's market cap stands at $33.9 million. Mobilicom MOB shares rose 5.07% to $6.63. The company's market cap stands at $50.4 million.

shares rose 5.07% to $6.63. The company's market cap stands at $50.4 million. The Growhub TGHL shares moved upwards by 3.93% to $3.17. The company's market cap stands at $88.9 million.

shares moved upwards by 3.93% to $3.17. The company's market cap stands at $88.9 million. Mawson Infra Gr MIGI shares moved upwards by 3.84% to $0.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.3 million.

Losers

Taitron Components TAIT shares fell 20.2% to $2.8 during Monday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.8 million.

shares fell 20.2% to $2.8 during Monday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.8 million. Movano MOVE stock fell 14.59% to $0.73. The company's market cap stands at $7.5 million.

stock fell 14.59% to $0.73. The company's market cap stands at $7.5 million. Youxin Technology YAAS stock decreased by 7.31% to $0.07. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.4 million.

stock decreased by 7.31% to $0.07. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.4 million. Syntec Optics Holdings OPTX stock decreased by 6.29% to $1.64. The company's market cap stands at $55.0 million.

stock decreased by 6.29% to $1.64. The company's market cap stands at $55.0 million. Datavault AI DVLT shares decreased by 4.73% to $0.31. The company's market cap stands at $29.9 million.

shares decreased by 4.73% to $0.31. The company's market cap stands at $29.9 million. Integrated Media Tech IMTE stock decreased by 4.45% to $0.86. The company's market cap stands at $3.1 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.