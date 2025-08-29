12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- Petco Health and Wellness WOOF stock moved upwards by 22.3% to $3.95 during Friday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $901.1 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- Kaival Brands Innovations KAVL shares increased by 21.1% to $1.08. The company's market cap stands at $10.2 million.
- Robo.ai AIIO stock moved upwards by 20.84% to $1.66. The company's market cap stands at $400.3 million.
- QVC Group QVCGA stock rose 13.78% to $8.09. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $57.3 million.
- Alibaba Group Hldgs BABA shares moved upwards by 13.52% to $135.74. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $285.0 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
- Aureus Greenway Holdings AGH stock increased by 8.4% to $3.87. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $52.1 million.
Losers
- Connexa Sports Techs YYAI shares decreased by 48.6% to $1.97 during Friday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $55.6 million.
- INNEOVA Holdings INEO stock declined by 21.52% to $0.98. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.3 million.
- Masterbeef MB stock decreased by 21.28% to $9.99. The company's market cap stands at $215.7 million.
- Bollinger Innovations BINI stock declined by 20.21% to $0.26. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 million.
- Pitanium PTNM stock fell 16.31% to $1.78. The company's market cap stands at $48.8 million.
- Lazydays Holdings GORV stock fell 15.83% to $2.87. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.7 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/
